Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $411.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.