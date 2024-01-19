Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,977 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.00.

NYSE:HUM opened at $411.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.50 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

