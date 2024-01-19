Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 1,691,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,222,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,659,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

