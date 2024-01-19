Hoylecohen LLC Sells 827 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $170.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $170.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

