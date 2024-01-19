Hoylecohen LLC Sells 4,540 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PEAK. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

