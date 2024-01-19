Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.