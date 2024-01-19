Hoylecohen LLC Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $251.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $261.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

