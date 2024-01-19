Hoylecohen LLC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,678,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.43 and a 200-day moving average of $164.72. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

