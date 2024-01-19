Hoylecohen LLC Buys 225 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $227.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.71.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

