Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Purchases 19 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston bought 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.84) per share, for a total transaction of £146.87 ($186.88).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.43) per share, for a total transaction of £147.60 ($187.81).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON HWDN traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 769.40 ($9.79). The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,837. The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,271.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 759.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 720. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 605 ($7.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 835 ($10.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($11.07) to GBX 835 ($10.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($11.07) to GBX 835 ($10.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 806.25 ($10.26).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

