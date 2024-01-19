Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $8.14 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.14 or 0.00019940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $118.65 million and $9.20 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00054912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00054606 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,575,456 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.