Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $400.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $311.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $351.31.

NYSE HD opened at $357.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $361.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

