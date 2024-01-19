Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 328,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 65,070 shares of company stock worth $1,625,846 over the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.