Hilltop Holdings Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hilltop in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HTH. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

NYSE:HTH opened at $32.68 on Friday. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $312.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.63 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,609,000 after acquiring an additional 806,091 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,291,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 157,704 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

