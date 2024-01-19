Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at about $113,801,000. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $107,806,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth about $95,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $65,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.88. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

