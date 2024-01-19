Hermez Network Tops One Day Volume of $12,292.71 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00009590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $143.35 million and approximately $12,292.71 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.89662686 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $18,710.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

