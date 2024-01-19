Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,600 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 521,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $36.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,893,000 after purchasing an additional 537,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,909,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 470.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 224,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after buying an additional 187,955 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 86.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 158,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

