Head to Head Survey: Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) & Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fortrea and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea N/A N/A N/A Sera Prognostics -11,534.24% -44.04% -37.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea $3.10 billion 0.86 N/A N/A N/A Sera Prognostics $270,000.00 694.12 -$44.19 million ($1.22) -4.90

This table compares Fortrea and Sera Prognostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fortrea has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fortrea and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 1 1 4 0 2.50 Sera Prognostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fortrea currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.33%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 54.01%. Given Fortrea’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortrea is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Summary

Fortrea beats Sera Prognostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Sera Prognostics

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.