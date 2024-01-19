HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.44

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.44 and last traded at $56.03, with a volume of 1221814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

