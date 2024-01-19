HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

HCA opened at $284.82 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

