Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.78. The company had a trading volume of 217,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

