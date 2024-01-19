Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 44 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,102,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $798.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $766.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $708.46. The firm has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

