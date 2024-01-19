Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 2,150 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

BND stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492,812. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

