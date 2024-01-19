Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,553 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,149. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $595.49. The stock had a trading volume of 864,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,859. The company has a 50-day moving average of $600.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $271.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

