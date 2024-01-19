Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.79. 237,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,528. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.41 and a one year high of $309.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

