Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.83. 170,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,138. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
