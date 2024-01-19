Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $302,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.20. 235,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,755. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.08.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

