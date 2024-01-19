Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $286,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.36. The company had a trading volume of 613,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,202. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.76. The stock has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.