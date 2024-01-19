Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.33.

Shares of ASML traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $747.37. 559,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,520. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $712.23 and a 200 day moving average of $668.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $294.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

