Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $34.23. 389,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,761. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 54,063 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 431.4% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

