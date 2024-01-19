Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 458 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,095 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $321,230.05.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -131.79 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Guidewire Software by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

