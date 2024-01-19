Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 458 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,095 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $321,230.05.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
Shares of GWRE stock opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -131.79 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Guidewire Software by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
