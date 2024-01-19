Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Update

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 25.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In other Groupon news, CEO Dusan Senkypl purchased 137,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,343,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,040,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,572,619.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,050 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after buying an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 2,630.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,754 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 27,992 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. Groupon has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.03 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 523.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Groupon will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

