Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.56

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 57745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $59,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $457,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.