Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,102 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $13,056,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 757.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 609,246 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,301,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 280,474 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 519,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $23,182,726.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,248,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,292,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $418.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.47 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.