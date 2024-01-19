Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.72). The firm had revenue of C$131.46 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,698.00.

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.