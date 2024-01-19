Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
GHM opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $206.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.50. Graham has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
