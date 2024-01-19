GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EAF. TheStreet lowered shares of GrafTech International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GrafTech International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.83.

NYSE:EAF opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $380.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.14.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,732,780 shares of company stock worth $12,598,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

