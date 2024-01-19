Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOSS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $196.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 380,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,805.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,083,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

