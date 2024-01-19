GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $107.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.78. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $108.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,201 shares of company stock worth $11,550,345. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

