Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,580 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $2,709,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.4 %

GMED stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.