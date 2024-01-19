Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $33.63. 544,887 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
