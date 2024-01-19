Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.50

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 98222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

