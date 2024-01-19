Gilbert & Cook Inc. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The company has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

