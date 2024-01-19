Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 152,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 749.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 59,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52,763 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 133,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV opened at $78.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.