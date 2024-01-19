Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $250.95 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $261.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

