Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,599,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,532,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,205,000 after buying an additional 321,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 1.9 %

IT stock opened at $463.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.41. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $469.58. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

