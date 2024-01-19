Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on GLPG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.55.

GLPG stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.45. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Galapagos will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Galapagos by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 3.8% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 8,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

