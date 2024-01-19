G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,019,000 after buying an additional 2,204,572 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,716,000. Towle & Co. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,352,000 after buying an additional 1,283,280 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $28,890,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 494,623 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

