FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lamb Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.69. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Shares of LW stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,050,000 after purchasing an additional 494,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,986,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,012,000 after buying an additional 59,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 14.56%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

