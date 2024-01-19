FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:LW)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2024

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lamb Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.69. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,050,000 after purchasing an additional 494,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,986,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,012,000 after buying an additional 59,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 14.56%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.