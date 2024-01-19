FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Lowered by National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. National Bank Financial has a “Sec Perform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.00.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$12.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.20.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

